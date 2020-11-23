Civic group says Odebrecht reflects the deep corruption

Santo Domingo.- The civic group Citizen Participation today said the recent statements by Odebrecht case main suspect Ángel Rondón in the trial against him and other defendants reflect the deep levels of corruption and inefficiency of the system of justice to face this public calamity.

“Without any shame and despite the clearly self-incriminating tinge of his statements, Mr. Rondón wondered in the trial broadcast on television throughout the country,“ Do you know why they took Marcos Cruz out of the country – referring to Odebrecht’s main representative in the Dominican Republic – because if they had interviewed Marcos Cruz and they did not let him out, Marcos Cruz would have brought down the government of Danilo Medina, he would have overthrown the national political system, ” it said in a press release.

Citizen Participation said those words were voice by Odebrecht’s exclusive commercial representative in the Dominican Republic, “who was aware of all the works of the company in the country and charged commissions for them.”

Rondon was also involved in other high-profile corruption cases such as Plan Renove and Baninter-APAP.

They accuse the entire political system of having been involved in the bribery of Odebrecht. “It’s an additional reason for the new authorities of the Public Ministry to deepen the investigations, in order to identify those people who have endangered Dominican democracy, and the good name of those who were not involved, but who are dragged by these claims, can be saved.”