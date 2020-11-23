Odebrecht bribes ‘could’ve brought down’ Dominican government

Santo Domingo.- Admitted briber Ángel Rondón will continue to testify Monday to defend himself against the prosecution, which confirms that he was the executor of Odebrecht’s US$94.0 million in bribes to officials in exchange for state works .

The judges of the National District 1st Panel Court granted him an hour today Monday for Rondón to state what he has to say in his defense, since it had started last Friday. He said there is information about the case that could have “brought down the government of Danilo Medina and the national political system.”

He also revealed that former attorney general, Jean Alain Rodríguez, had offered him a deal in exchange for accusing “two or three” of the Modern Revolutionary Party, which is currently in office.