President Abinader requests new extension for the state of emergency

The President of the Republic, Luis Abinder, requested a new extension for the state of emergency that ends next December 1st from the Chamber of Deputies.

The legal consultant of the Executive Power, Antoliano Peralta, confirmed to Diario Libre that the communication has already been sent to the legislators to proceed to acknowledge it.

The President of the Republic has reiterated, on several occasions, that it is necessary to continue with the measures of social distancing and curfew to keep the spread of the coronavirus under control as it has been done until now.

He said he does not want to see a resurgence of Covid-19 in the Dominican Republic as has happened in Europe.