US Southern Command Chief, DR Defense Minister huddle

Santo Domingo.- Defense Minister Carlos Luciano Díaz on Mon. met with United States Southern Command Chief Admiral Craig Stephan Faller to discuss issues of bilateral relations and regional affairs.

Díaz and Faller talked about the next meeting of the Caribbean Nations Security Conference (CANSEC) set for April 2021, according to a statement from the Ministry.

They also discussed issues related to the military cooperation of the Dominican Republic and the United States and the situation created in the region by the spread of COVID-19 in the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean and the role played by the military.