Fishermen slam boat repairs in Luperón bay

Puerto Plata. – Dominican Fisheries and Aquaculture Council (Codopesca) director Carlos José Then on Tue. slammed the repairs of fishermen’s boats anchored in Luperón bay, Puerto Plata province, whose residues he says negatively impact the environment, specifically the mangroves.

“We call on the Environment authorities, the Dominican Army and the National Environmental Protection Service (Senpa), to unify efforts to stop these types of practices that produce harmful effects such as damage to living resources, marine life, fishing activity and dangers to human health,” the official said.

He advocates compliance with the necessary measures to ensure effective protection of the marine environment against the damaging effects of such activities in the area, which among other damages causes the deterioration of the quality of the estuary’s water.