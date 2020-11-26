Dominican Republic extends curfew 45 days

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Congress on Wed. approved a new extension of the state of emergency for 45 days, as requested by President Luis Abinader, to face the spread of Covid-19.

The request was approved in the morning by the Chamber of Deputies, from where it passed to the Senate, which also approved it.

The new extension, counting from December 2 nationwide, establishes that it’s necessary to “maintain the curfew and other measures, especially at this time when the Christmas and New Year holidays are approaching.”

This is the third state of emergency requested by Abinader’s administration, which has a majority in the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies. All have been for a 45-day period.