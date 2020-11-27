A mag. 4.2 quake is felt near Dominican capital

Santo Domingo.- The State University –UASD- National Seismology Center on Friday reported a magnitude 4.2 quake occurred at 8.15am local time near El Guayabal (south), Dominican Republic.

According to preliminary data, the quake epicenter was located at a depth of 10 km.

A second report was later issued by the United States Geological Survey (USGS), which listed it as a magnitude 4.2 earthquake as well.

Towns or cities near the epicenter where the quake might have been felt as very weak shaking include Santo Domingo Oeste.