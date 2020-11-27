Dominican Republic aims for 14M COVID-19 vaccines

FILE PHOTO: Small bottles labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe are seen in this illustration taken taken April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Santo Domingo.- Public Health Minister Plutarco Arias, revealed Thur. that in addition to AstraZeneca, the authorities are negotiating with another pharmaceutical, so the number of COVID-19 vaccines to be administered in the country will total 14 million.

“Yes, there are other commercial houses, we do not have 10 million doses of vaccine, we have so far 14 million doses,” said the official.

Arias specified that the authorities immunize around seven million Dominicans, which means that each citizen will need two doses of the vaccine.

“Certainly 10 million with a commercial house, with Covax-Gavi two million and another two million with another commercial house,” he told Diario Libre.