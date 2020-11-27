Temperatures drop below 0°C in Valle Nuevo

According to reports, this morning the first frost formation occurred in the area known as La Nevera (The Pyramids) in Valle Nuevo National Park, where thermometers registered -2°C (28°F).

In addition to the formation of frost on plants and the characteristic straw grasses of the area, the freezing of water in some containers was evident.

The administrator of the protected area, Julio César De Los Santos, indicated that this is only the beginning of significant decreases and that if the clear skies combine with the cold front, temperatures will continue to fall and consequently, Valle Nuevo will be the cradle of cold and of the exquisite biodiversity that attracts visitors.

The report also adds that for the city of Constanza, a minimum of 11 degrees was registered and that it is also predicted that it could drop much more.