Santo Domingo.- The USGS on Mon. reported a magnitude 4.6 quake, with the epicenter 16 kilometers WSW of Las Salinas, Barahona (southwest), Dominican Republic

“2020-11-30 11:12:41 (UTC)18.205°N 71.456°W10.0 km depth,” the agency said.

It’s the second magnitude 4+ tremor in the region in the last five days.