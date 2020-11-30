Ex-president’s brother ‘threatened’ popular producer

Santo Domingo.- Sergio Carlo, producer of the YouTube news site Antinoti, said that he helped, together with a group of communicators, to bring Danilo Medina to power in 2012, but he has seen the dishonesty in his two terms.

He revealed that he has certainly made some enemies, people who do not tolerate criticism, and that a brother of President Danilo Medina, threatened him directly, through a telephone call that was recorded and that exists as evidence, in case that some tragedy happens to him.

The Atlanta-based producer said the president’s brother Alexis Medina, had warned him that if he returned to the country, he would “really know the Medina Sánchez family.”