Well-known figures among Dominican Republic arrests

Santo Domingo.- The Anticorruption Prosecutor (Pepca) on Sunday arrested 10 people, among former officials and relatives, who are accused of committing irregularities with works contracts to equip several hospitals in the country.

The brothers of former President, Danilo Medina, Juan Alexis Medina Sánchez and Carmen Magalys Medina Sánchez; Freddy Hidalgo, Francisco Pagán. Also Fernando Rosa, Rafael Germosén, Aquiles Christopher, Máximo Suárez, Domingo Santiago and José Santiago are being held in the jail of the courthouse in the National District.

Some of those charged with graft by the Justice Ministry are well-known figures, while others have a low profile about which little is known.