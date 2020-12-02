Multimillion petty cash fed a voracious Dominican ‘Octopus’

Santo Domingo.- For three consecutive years the Patrimonial Fund of Reformed Companies (Fonper) delivered monthly sums of between RD$500,000 and RD$750,000 to the Foundation of Women for the Development of San Juan de la Maguana, which is chaired by the former deputy Lucia Medina.

The Attorney General’s Office alleges that those contributions, which add up to RD$78 million, were used to promote the pre-candidacy of the former legislator, at the time aspired for the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD).

In addition to the funds, the defendants Fernando Rosa, who chaired the Fonper, and Carmen Magalys Medina Sánchez built 390 houses in San Juan de la Maguana through two registered processes. The houses were later assigned by Lucía Medina in proselytizing activities.

Petty cash

The indictment –in the scandal dubbed “Octopus,” claims that Lucia Medina, in the 2016-2020 period made donations with Fonper funds.

It adds that Rosa, while he was a pre-candidate for mayor of Santiago for the 2016-2020 period, used the Fonper like a “multimillion petty cash” to fund his political campaign.