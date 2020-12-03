‘Abuser’ kingpin to be indicted Friday

Santo Domingo.- Tomorrow Friday the National District Prosecutor’s Office will unseal the indictment against the alleged drug kingpin César Emilio Peralta (César the Abuser), who is detained in Colombia awaiting extradition to the United States.

A Listin Diario source linked to the investigation said on that day they will go before the coordinating judge of the Investigating Courts, José Alejandro Vargas to file the charges against the accused.

On November 11, the 4th Investigative Court, which hears the case, ordered the Justice Ministry to present a formal accusation against the defendants within 30 days.