Dominican Republic ‘Octopus’ scandal widens

Santo Domingo.- As part of Dominican Republic’s ‘Octopus’ scandal the Justice Ministry has accused Juan Alexis Medina Sánchez, brother of former President Danilo Medina, of presiding over the “Fundación Tornado Fuerzas Vivas,” which in principle was intended to be a non-profit organization, but was nothing more than “a way of raising illicit funds used in political campaigns of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD).”

The Foundation, established on July 18, 2016 by Alexis Medina, is identified as “the main political movement in the external sector, in logistical and financial support” of the candidacies of former president Danilo Medina in the 2016-2020 period, and Gonzalo Castillo, in 2020.

According to its incorporation resolution, the Foundation, which is located in the RS Building on Avenida 27 de Febrero No.328, has as its corporate purpose “to be a public benefit organization, social work, aid to people with limited cultural resources educational and sports.