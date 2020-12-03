Former AG denies seeking political asylum in France

Santo Domingo.- Former Attorney General, Jean Alain Rodríguez, on Wed. attended a funeral service, where he said that he will stay in the country because he has “nothing to hide.”

“Here I’ll stay, I have nothing to look for elsewhere. I was born in the Dominican Republic, I live in the Dominican Republic and I’m not going to go anywhere else,” he said in reference to the “Anti-Octopus” corruption probe.

Regarding his alleged trip to seek asylum in France, he expressed that he has nothing to look for there, that he has never tried to go there, and that he’s not barred from traveling, since “only a judge can do that.”

Rodríguez added that he is very calm and willing to respond to the call of any authority.

The country is going through a period of investigations against former officials of the Danilo Medina government and two of his brothers have been arrested.

There are 10 former officials in custody, including the main suspect Alexis Medina, Danilo’s brother.