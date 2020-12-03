National Palace powwow a prelude to high courts shakeup

Santo Domingo.- Dominican President Luis Abinader will preside for the first time over the National Magistracy Council (CNM) when it meets Thursday for the first time under the new administration.

Abinader’s agenda is focused on the evaluations of applicants, current judges and completing membership of the high courts.

The CNM will meet at 6pm in the National Palace in a work session to evaluate aspiring judges to the Constitutional Court (TC) to replace 4 of its members for having concluded their terms; one of the Supreme Court who also concluded their term and complete the membership of the Superior Electoral Tribunal (TSE).