Dominican Republic Greens see ‘hope reborn’

Santo Domingo.- “Today, in this esplanade of the Attorney General’s Office, we can express satisfaction because as a result of the organization and persistence of this people, actions are beginning to be seen to apply justice to those who have illegally enriched themselves from State coffers,” said Mario Bergés, reading a document on behalf of the civic movement Marcha Verde,

The Greens rallied Friday in front of the Attorney General’s Office (PGR), to express their satisfaction with the work carried out by the persecuting body against corruption and impunity.

“For decades, justice had been kidnapped and violated by public servants elected by the people, who responded to their particular interests and not to collective interests, but that now hope has been reborn that justice will be applied for all.”

They warned they will remain alert until the funds embezzled from taxpayers’ money are recovered.