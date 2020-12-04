Dominican Republic heightens ‘Octopus’ anticorruption raids

Santo Domingo.- The Justice Ministry on Thursday carried out more raids within “Operation Octopus” that so far has left 10 former officials arrested and charged with corruption.

Lead prosecutor Wilson Camacho said his actions will have no limits except respect for human rights.

He warned, through a press release, that the actions they carry out “to bring those responsible for these acts of corruption to justice will only have as limit, “the law.”

“As the attorney general, Miriam Germán Brito, has been proposing, it’s the guarantee of the fundamental rights of the investigated persons.”

The official added that “the only limit will be the effective protection of the rights of the people arrested and charge…it will reach everyone who is related to the cases of embezzlement of public funds that are under investigation.”