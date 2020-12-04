Kingpin’s widow faces embezzlement charges

Santo Domingo.- The former director of Public Procurement and Contracting, Yokasta Guzmán, on Thur. distanced herself from the allegations made by Berlinesa Franco, former director of the Childhood authority (Inaipi), during the interrogation she told prosecutors that she “would was advised to violate current regulations.”

Guzmán offered a press conference accompanied by her lawyer, Carlos Balcácer, to inform that today, Friday, at 2:00 in the afternoon, she will go before the Justice Ministry to offer details of the matter.

She said that Franco withheld documentation from the deputy attorney, Yeni Berenice Reynoso, about the communications exchanged with the Inaipi management, in which observations are made on the purchasing procedures.

She added that when the management of the National Institute for Comprehensive Early Childhood Care requested technical assistance, they offered it and that in those emails it was specified that it should support, as determined, the price of 40,000 food skits, which is the basis of the criminal complaint.

Franco is the widow of alleged money launderer Juan de los Santos (Juancito Sport), gunned down in his office a few years ago.