Dominican Republic arraigns 5 in ‘Operation Octopus’

Santo Domingo.- After a marathon hearing that began at 9:30am Sunday, the arraignment of the defendants of the anticorruption push, ‘Operation Octopus’ was recessed after 12:10am Monday.

Judge José Alejandro Vargas ruled to resume the hearing at 2:00pm today Monday.

“The reason why the hearing was postponed was at the request of the defendant Francisco Pagán’s defense,” said anticorruption prosecutor Wilson Camacho, as he left the courtroom.

Thus far five of the 11 defendants had presented their defense on the stand: Magalys Medina, Rafael Germosén, Fernando Rosa, Freddy Hidalgo and José Dolores.