Heavy vehicles are barred from the roads during holydays

Santo Domingo.- The Land Transport authority (Intrant) on Mon. said that from Thursday, Dec. 24 at 6am and until Monday, Dec. 28 and from Thursday, Dec. 31 to Tuesday, January 5, 2021, the circulation of cargo vehicles is prohibited during the Christmas Eve and New Year holidays.

It said that only authorized vehicles that transport fuel, water, milk, hogs, chickens, toys, medicines, hospital equipment and services, and perishable food may circulate.

A statement indicates the trucks that are authorized must be one-trailer, duly registered in the National Registry of Cargo Vehicles and authorized by Intrant, through permits with QR protection for inspection, obtained and paid exclusively online at www. intrant.gob.do, from the date of this publication, following the instructions.