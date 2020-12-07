Operation Octopus ‘deplorable’ revelations

Santo Domingo.- The Justice Ministry on Mon. said it investigates adulterations in the “clean hands” packets bought under “emergency” by Public Health under the tenure of Lorenzo Wilfredo (Freddy) Hidalgo, detained as part of the Operation Octopus that revealed a corruption network that pocketed at least US$82.6 million of taxpayer money.

Lead prosecutors Wilson Camacho and Yeni Berenice Reynoso, argued that under Hidalgo’s management at least RD$236.9 million were embezzled for the criminal network headed by Juan Alexis Medina.

They labeled as “deplorable” the fact that some of the bottles of hand sanitizing gel supplied by the Medina Sánchez companies contained methanol and even some irritant for people’s skin, reportedly thinner, which is why they could not be used.