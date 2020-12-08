‘Operation Octopus’ jails 7 in Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- A Dominican Republic judge on Tuesday declared complex the “Operation Octopus” case against the brother of former president Danilo Medina, Alexis Medina (Octopus), his sister Carmen Magalys and nine other defendants charged with forming part of a vast web of govt. corruption.

Judge Alejandro Vargas also ordered seven of the 11 defendants to spend three months in jail to await trial.

Alexis Medina, Fernando Rosa, Francisco Pagán, Aquiles Alejandro Christopher, Wacal Vernavel Méndez, José Dolores Santana and Julián Esteban Suriel must serve three months in pretrial detention, reviewable on March 1.

He ruled house arrest with an electronic ankle bracelet, surveillance, travel ban and set bail at RD$10 million for Carmen Magalys Medina and Lorenzo Wilfredo (Freddy) Hidalgo.

Former comptroller general Rafael Germosén, who agreed to plea bargain, was also placed under house arrest, electronic bracelet and surveillance.

Domingo Antonio Santiago Muñoz was placed only on periodic presentation.