The Octopus that sought to defraud the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- The arraignment for the 11 accused in Operation Octopus, a network to defraud the Dominican State, on Mon. continued their opening statements amid allegations of weapons possession and witness tampering.

It also included the complaint of the brother of former president Danilo Medina, for the alleged “unsustainable” anxiety which the former president’s family has been subjected to.

The 14 hour-long hearing transpired with heated exchanges between the prosecutor and the lawyers for some five defendants.

On Tuesday the other seven remaining indicted in Operation Octopus will go before judge Jose A. Vargas.

Brothers

The prosecution has requested pretrial detention for the majority of the group made up of the brothers Juan Alexis and Carmen Magalys Medina Sánchez, former State Works Office (Oisoe) director Francisco Pagán; former Public Health Minister, Lorenzo Wilfredo Hidalgo Núñez; former Reformed Companies Equity Fund (Fonper), president Fernando Rosa, as well as Messrs. Aquiles Alejandro Christopher Sánchez, Domingo Antonio Santiago Muñoz, Julián Esteban Suriel Suazo, José Dolores Santana Carmona and Wacal Vernavel Méndez Pineda.