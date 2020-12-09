Abinader appoints Luz Jiménez Ramírez as Minister of Youth

Director of Communications and spokesperson for the Presidency, Milagros Germán

Santo Domingo.-President Luis Abiander appointed Luz Jiménez Ramírez as the new Youth Minister on Wednesday to replace Kimberly Taveras, who resigned from her post last Monday.

The information was offered by the Director of Communications and spokesperson for the Presidency, Milagros Germán, at a press conference held in the Orlando Martínez Room of the National Palace.

The appointment of the new official, who previously served as Vice-Minister of Youth, was made through decree 654-20.

At the press conference, Germán said that regarding the judicial process against Kimberly Taveras, the Government will remain vigilant, but will not interfere.