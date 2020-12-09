‘Abuser’ indictment includes Major League Baseball player

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 4: Octavio Dotel #20 of Team Dominican Republic poses for a headshot for the 2013 World Baseball Classic on March 4, 2013 at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Preston Mack/WBCI/MLB via Getty Images)

Santo Domingo.- The Office of the Prosecutor on Tue. accused former Major League Baseball player, Octavio Dotel and 42 other people of drug trafficking, led by César Emilio Peralta (César el Abusador).

The 725-page case file includes new defendants: Melchor Antonio Alcántara Damirón, construction businessman; Genri Daniel Santana Badía, Jhonan Alexander Ureña Martínez, Biancis Evangeline Castellanos Miranda, Reynaldo Alberto Canela and Ramón Reinaldo Guerra Molina.

The investigation determined that the network mobilized some RD$3.5 billion (US$60.3 million).

Likewise, prosecutors filed drug trafficking and money laundering charges against Dotel, Marisol Franco, Rafael Reyes, José Bernabé Quiterio, alias Niño; Alan Gilberto Bueno Alcequiez alias Alan Dollar; Erick de la Cruz, Natanael Castro Cordero alias Nato, indicated as Peralta’s right hand.

Seized assets

According to the filing, a part of the occupied assets are in debit accounts, bank accounts (Dominican pesos, American dollars and euros), consumption in credit cards (Dominican pesos and American dollars), purchase and sale of foreign currency (American dollars and euros), international payments (US dollars), remittances (US dollars), financial certificates, loan payments and lines of credit among other transactions.