Authorities nab a ton of drug, weapons

Santo Domingo.- Authorities are currently seizing a presumably ton of cocaine or heroin and weapons at Puerto Multimodal Caucedo, eastern Santo Domingo province.

On Wednesday morning the authorities continue to investigate the origin of the drug.

National Drug Control (DNCD) agents and of the military seized a “large shipment of drugs and firearms” in Caucedo Port.

According to local media, it would be at least one ton of narcotic substances and weapons of different calibers.