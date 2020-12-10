All countries must fight corruption: US Embassy

Santo Domingo.- The United States Embassy in the Dominican Republic, through its social networks, on Wednesday called on all countries to fulfill their commitments to fight corruption and affirmed that transparency in government is essential to a dynamic democracy. It noted that December 9 marks International Day Against Corruption.

“No individual is above the law and no person should profit from illicit gains. Financial sanctions programs, such as “Global Magnitsky” allow the US to block assets and, in some cases, deny visas to corrupt actors.”

It tweeted that the US has sanctioned more than 200 individuals under the Magnitsky Act alone.

The embassy said “corruption undermines the rule of law and weakens public trust in government institutions.”