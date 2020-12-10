Medical equipment supplied by Alexis Medina to Hospital Cabral and Baez not working

The director of the José María Cabral y Báez Hospital, along with other doctors from that health center

SANTIAGO – Endoscopes, fans, C-arm, and beds, do not work or have defects, equipment installed in the Hospital José María Cabral y Báez here, by the company Domedical Supply SRL, owned by Alexis Medina Sánchez, who is in custody on charges of corruption in the so-called “Operation Anti-Octopus.”

This was denounced yesterday by the director of the José María Cabral y Báez Hospital, Dr. Bernardo Hilario Reyes, who explained that they had decided to have the equipment repaired.

He recalled that Domedical Supply SRL was hired by the Office of Engineer Supervisors of State Works (OISOE). He did not respond to the equipment’s guarantee when from that health center was requested at the insistence.

“Because the OISOE hired several companies which were present at the trial and one of them is directly involved with the installation, Alexis Medina’s, we are talking about Domedical Supply, they installed the endoscopes, fans, even a C-arm, which we currently send for repair.” said the doctor.

He pointed out that the beds placed in the hospital rooms are presenting faults “all this equipment that they installed there none of them work.”

The director of the Hospital José María Cabral y Báez dealt with the subject before giving a report of his first one hundred days of management, where he highlighted the visit of the president Luis Abinader, the equipment of the center, the opening of specialty areas and the success in the handling of the Covid-19.

He also showed progress in the infrastructure works and the incorporation of support personnel such as stretcher-bearers and nurses, again, the approval in the remodeling of the emergency, the laboratories, the chapel, the medical residence, and the parking lot of the Sabana Larga, none of these areas were contemplated in work.

“There are still things to correct, but we are working to resolve those points; remember that we are living in a new time with an uncertain future because we do not know how long we will have to function assuming important challenges in this new reality that humanity is living after the pandemic,” said Dr. Bernardo Hilario Reyes.