At least 3 complaints of current Govt. corruption

Santo Domingo.- Government Ethics Director, Milagros Ortiz Bosch, said Thursday that she has received at least three complaints of corruption in the current administration.

Interviewed on Color Vision channel 9, she pointed out that they are reviewing the files and looking for those who made complaints that were never investigated.

“We have not abounded much in those of before, nor those of now; but those of now will be much more definitive because we are all committed to change,” said Ortiz Bosch.