‘Essential’ witness no-show stalls Odebrecht bribes trial

Santo Domingo.- The absence of Odebrecht’s representative, Mauricio Dantas Bezerra, considered by the Justice Ministry as an “essential” witness in the bribes trial, has prevented the court from advancing the case, which has been suspended until Dec, 21.

With the testimony of Dantas Bezerra, the prosecution said that it seeks to prove the communication dated May 5, 2018, addressed by Odebrecht to the attorney general, by means of which this company formally delivers the Contract of Consulting Services between Odebrecht and the accused Conrado Pittaluga Arzeno, signed on January 17, 2008, and the Consulting Services contract between Autopista del Coral SA, signed with the same defendant on May 27, 2009.

In addition, with this witness – the first in the order on the list – the Justice Ministry seeks to prove everything related to the documentation provided by Odebrecht in relation to the agreement signed with the Attorney General’s Office in 2017.