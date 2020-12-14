Government provides funds to the music industry to alleviate the crisis caused by the pandemic

The Social Policy Cabinet, coordinated by Tony Peña, today made the delivery of funds by the Government to the music industry, as economic support to that sector in the face of the pandemic’s crisis.

This initiative is part of President Luis Abinader’s promises to find a formula to help the entertainment sector that has been out of work for nine months due to the situation caused by COVID-19, as stated by the president at lunch held in October spent in the National Palace, where he listened to their concerns and promised to help them.

The coordinator Tony Peña affirmed that “we are complying with the President’s disposition, the president is a man concerned about the artistic class because he knows that it is an industry that has been affected and that is why from the Social Cabinet we are delivering the contracts that formalize the services these artists will offer to bring joy to the population and ensure their livelihood.”

Through a service provision contract between the Social Policy Cabinet and each of the singers, it was agreed that the artists would make free artistic presentations to the public on the occasion of the 2020 Christmas Festivities, which will be broadcast on television channels and digital platforms.

Through the Social Cabinet, most of the 70 artists will be paid an amount of five parties in advance to play at some point in the coming months when the coronavirus pandemic allows it. There will also be 10 live shows with 20 artists who will be rewarded for their participation. Among the musical shows that will take place are a Christmas special that will take place on December 24 and another on December 31 produced by Roberto Ángel Salcedo, which will be distributed by the General Directorate of Communication (DICOM).

Benefited artists

The Social Cabinet will deliver the funds to Dominican artists of the merengue, bachata, salsa, pop, tropical, and urban music genres.