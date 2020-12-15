New curfew starts today

Vice President, Raquel Peña, during the press conference on the new curfew schedule.

The vice president, Raquel Peña, announced today the new provision that establishes a curfew from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. from tonight, due to the increase in coronavirus cases.

This schedule is maintained on December 24 and 31. However, free transit will be allowed until one in the morning, including the National District, the provinces of Santo Domingo, Santiago, Duarte, La Vega, and Puerto Plata.

Through Presidential Decree 698-20, sales of alcoholic beverages are prohibited after 6:00 in the afternoon.

The coordinator of the Health Cabinet emphasized: «The limitation of meetings to groups of 10 people or less in public spaces and the tables available in bars and restaurants to 70% of their installed capacity, in addition to the mandatory nature of the use of a medical mask in public spaces with the imposition of a fine on those who do not comply.”

Peña also announced the increase in beds in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) available in public and private sectors and an increase in tests and contact tracing through the Regional Health Services and the Provincial Health Directorates.

He also indicated that the measures announced by the Health Cabinet and explained through the Presidential Decree would enter into force today and will remain in effect as long as necessary.