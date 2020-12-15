The US awaits Dominican Republic’s ‘Abuser’

Santo Domingo.- The Justice Ministry recently submitted the indictment against those accused of being part of the network headed by the alleged drug trafficker César Peralta (el Abusador, who is in the process of extradition to the United States. He is being held in Colombia.

From an 800-page case file, Diario Libre summarizes the high-profile case for which the Justice Ministry has requested the opening of a trial for 20 people and 23 businesses.

Who is Caesar the Abuser?

César Emilio Peralta Adames, also known by the monikers El Abusador, Cabeza, Cabezón, Cacón, el Don and el Hombre, is a 45-year-old Dominican, accused of being the leader of a transnational criminal organization that operated from the Dominican Republic.

He has allegedly received shipments of multiple kilograms of cocaine and heroin from Colombia and subsequently shipped the drugs to Puerto Rico and the United States.

In addition, he is accused of, together with his associates, coordinating large-scale money laundering operations.