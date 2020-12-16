Dominican leader has his anticorruption plate full

Santo Domingo.- With only four months in office, President Luis Abinader seeks to keep his promise to the Dominican people; an independent justice, “zero tolerance” against corruption, overcoming the difficulties of distance education, full access to health services, social aid and the economic reactivation of the country.

On August 16, Abinader assumed his mandate in the midst of a health and economic crisis caused by the pandemic, which meant that he would face a “great challenge” in governing the country in a completely unknown context.

“There will be no impunity for the corruption of the past” was one of Abinader’s warnings regarding the fight for justice and transparency.

Since his inauguration, the president has promised to carry out an ethical management.

In his speech before the National Assembly on August 16, the president indicated that he will not accept “any type of irregularities or indiscretions during his government and whoever commits them will be subject to the strictness of the law.”

An independent justice was the banner waved by the chief executive, who has reiterated that he “does not get involved in Justice Ministry issues.”