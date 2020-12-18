Dominican elections officials ‘embezzled’ voting funds

Santo Domingo .– The Central Electoral Board (JCE) ordered the suspension of five administrative officials from the offices abroad and ordered the start of a performance evaluation of the personnel of the Electoral Logistics Coordination Offices and the Offices for the Registration of Voters Abroad (OPREEs).

The measure is part of the conclusions of the report by a special committee of the plenary session that investigated the allegations of embezzlement and corruption of the intention to vote in electoral boards located in the United States and Italy.

Suspended

Those suspended are Gilberto Regil Rafael Cruz Herasme, director of the Vote for Dominicans abroad; Rafael Nicolás González, supervisor for the New York and New Jersey OPREEs.

Also Gianilda Licelot Díaz Fernández and Ana María Matos Espinosa, administrative assistant and supervisor, respectively, of the New York OPREE and Sublime Larancuent Guzmán who served as interim manager of the Washington, DC OPREE.