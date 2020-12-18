Union boss wants probe of corrupt electricity sector

Santo Domingo.- Bus unions boss Juan Hubieres on Fri. asked the Attorney General’s Office to investigate other cases of corruption that he says occurred in the electricity sector, and the national 9-1-1 emergency system.

In a letter to anticorruption prosecutors Miriam Germán, Yeni Berenice Reynoso and Wilson Camacho, Hubieres says “that the millions in equipment donated by the Taiwanese embassy to the 911 Emergency System, under the direction of Gustavo Montalvo along with 100 ambulances that supposedly do not appear even in the spiritualist temples.”

He also cites other alleged irregularities that occurred in the Reformed Companies Patrimonial Fund (FONPER) during the administration of Fernando Rosa, who’s currently in jail awaiting trial.