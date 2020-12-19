Autopista del Ámbar will be built through a public-private partnership

The head of the General Directorate of Public-Private Partnerships (DGAPP), Sigmund Freund, stated that the government had identified the projects developed through this modality.

Among the projects are the expansion of the operations of the Port of Manzanillo, in Montecristi, and the Amber Highway, which will connect Santiago with Puerto Plata.

“In January, we will be announcing all the projects that are in the project bank to be developed during 2021 and 2022,” he said.

He specified that the projects would cover parking lots, housing construction, and the water sector.

He guaranteed that what happened with the Santo Domingo-Samaná highway, which generated a shadow toll for which the State has to pay US$88 million annually to the company Autopista del Nordeste, will not happen with them.

He understands that there will be a lot of local participation in the projects through the pension funds and there are foreign investors who have expressed their interest in participating.

Freund highlighted the importance of the country of investment and participation of the local and foreign private sector in developing large infrastructure projects, goods, or services of social interest, according to Hoy.

He considered that public-private alliances represent an excellent opportunity to mobilize resources from the private sector to develop large-scale projects, such as roads, tourism, ports, and housing. Freund said that these projects would generate more jobs, energize the economy, and provide all Dominicans opportunities.

He emphasized that for the government to materialize these large projects, efforts and resources must be unified to promote joint actions that allow working in the same public-private team, with the objective of promoting together the integral development of the country.