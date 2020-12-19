Food for the Holidays

Guarantees

The Government guarantees products in quantity and quality for the Christmas period, mainly of agricultural origin.

This guarantee is given by the Ministry of Agriculture and the Institute of Price Stabilization (Inespre), institutions that support the production and commercialization of the basic basket of the Dominicans.

The Minister of Agriculture, Limber Cruz, assured that there is enough rice, chickens, eggs, pigs, food, vegetables, fruits, and other products in abundance and at affordable prices to meet consumer demand in the country.

This week, Cruz, together with the director of Inespre, Ivan Hernández Guzmán, began a program of popular sales in 135 sectors of Greater Santo Domingo, which include a great variety of these and other fresh products at low costs for the population.

Hernandez Guzman explained that 45 trucks would go out to as many neighborhoods with sales that include special Christmas combos at affordable prices every day. He added that these combos contain rice, beans, garlic, onions, oil, spaghetti, potatoes, ham, etc.

These sales are part of the Government’s actions to guarantee food security during the Christmas holidays. They will allow low-income families to access products directly from the farms, without intermediaries, said Limber Cruz.

Low price

Low profitability is the main enemy of the country’s dairy subsector, said the re-elected president of the Dominican Association of Dairy Producers (Aproleche), Eric Rivero. He said this situation is caused by the absence of a transparent price review system.

He favored developing a permanent system of an annual review of product prices based on production costs and adequate margins for each link in the dairy chain.

He stated that milk production’s low profitability is the most significant concern of our subsector and advocated reviewing milk prices, which decapitalize producers, impoverish them, and cause them to migrate to other economic activities.