Mayor of the National District suspends Carnival 2021

The mayor’s office of the National District suspended the “Santo Domingo 2021” carnival, which was to be held next February, due to the health emergency situation that the country is experiencing due to the contagion of Covid 19.

The council of the Capital explains that it has had to suspend the holding of the aforementioned event because the health emergency situation that the country is experiencing could extend beyond the first quarter of next year.

“The Mayor’s Office of the National District regrets to inform the public that, despite our goodwill, we have had to make the decision to suspend all activities related to carnival 2021, including the traditional parades that take place in the National District,” he explains. the DNA document.

He then adds: “We emphasize that our greatest commitment is to preserve the health of the people, and the necessary sanitary conditions would not exist to reduce the risk of contagion by Covid 19 in the organization and development of the Carnival.”

He added that the Santo Domingo Carnival is only suspended for this year 2021 and that they will continue to work hard to recover the event in 2022, on the same date and with the same conditions.

The DNA specified that the suspension of the event is made after consultation with the authorities of the Ministry of Public Health, and based on the recommendations made by the World Health Organization.

For the Mayor of the City, the carnival parade of the National District is an important event that every year adorns the city and offers a show of the highest level.

He adds that the Santo Domingo carnival shows the best troupes of the various neighborhoods and sectors, a trail of creativity, color, and joy, which each year exceeds itself.

The Santo Domingo carnival is a great festival in the city for the enjoyment of adults and children, which each year this council is committed to making a reality, but which unfortunately will not be possible in the next 2021.

Here is the statement: