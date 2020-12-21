US, Dominican agents nab a dangerous Puerto Rican duo

Santo Domingo.- Dominican authorities began on Monday the extradition process to Puerto Rico of the accused of drug trafficking and murder, Vladimir Natera Abreu and Joset Jomar Rivera Verdejo, arrested Sunday by Drug Control (DNCD) and US Marshals.

Both men were taken under strict security measures from DNCD headquarters to Immigration (DGM) to start the extradition process to Puerto Rico, according to local media.

The same sources indicate that the process could move fast due to the urgency shown by the Puerto Rican authorities and US agencies that have been in the country for several days coordinating the capture and subsequent transfer.

Natera and Rivera were captured Sunday in an apartment in the Evaristo Morales sector in the National District amid a wide sweep.

Natera is the alleged leader of Puerto Rico’s Cantera Revolutionary Forces (FARC), a drug trafficking gang -the largest drug trafficker in that island- where he faces murder and firearms, among other charges.

Meanwhile, Rivera is linked to the shooting death of the rapper Carlos Giovanni Báez Rosa, alias Tomka, which occurred in August 2017 in the Cantera sector of Santurce, Puerto Rico, among other charges.