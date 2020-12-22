Public Health: 878 new COVID infections, 13 more deaths

Santo Domingo.- Public Health reported 878 new COVID-19 infections and 13 more deaths due to the disease on Tuesday, although none of them occurred in the last 24 hours.

The new figures bring to 161,930 those affected in the country by the coronavirus and 2,398 deceased.

Public Health indicates that 125.15 of those affected have already recovered, so the active cases stand at 33,817.

“The occupancy of beds for coronavirus patients is at 35%, since there are 867 infected patients admitted, while the intensive care units are at 53%, with 246 beds occupied, and the total number of ventilators in use is 123, for 34% of the availability.