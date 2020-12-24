Police patrol kills an Air Force Colonel

Valverde, Dominican Republic.- A National Police patrol shot and killed an Air Force lieutenant colonel early Wed., in an event that occurred in the Bohoruco community of the Guatapanal municipal district of this province, sources told Diario Libre.

Lt. Col. Ramón Israel Rodríguez Cruz died of several gunshot wounds inflicted by police officers.

After the crime, all officers of the Police precinct were transferred to the provincial seat of Mao (northwest). The motive for the murder is unknown at the moment.