Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic added 1,158 new cases of COVID-19 and six deaths, three in the last 24 hours and the rest reported in the same period.

With these recent cases, after performing 7,843 tests, the number of people infected with the disease in the country rises to 163,654, of which 126,732 have recovered and 34,518 are still infected.

As for the deceased, the total is increased to 2,404, while the fatality of the country is at 1.47%.