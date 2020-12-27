1,665 arrested on Christmas night for breaking curfew

Some 1,665 people were arrested on Christmas night for violating the curfew schedule, a preventive measure taken by the Government of the Republic in response to the spread of the COVID-19 disease in the national territory.

This Saturday, the information was offered by the National Police, which indicated that 568 of the detainees would be subjected to administrative sanctions for not wearing masks outside the home.

According to the report made by the public order institution, a total of 834 motorcycles and 166 vehicles were detained for their circulation during hours that violated the curfew while 21 businesses were closed.

Santiago leads the largest number of detainees with 189 people. Other provinces that follow San Cristóbal, National District, Santo Domingo Oriental, Santo Domingo Oeste, and Barahona are among others.