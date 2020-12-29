Photo and fingerprints will be required to activate a new cell phone

Santo Domingo.– The Dominican Telecom Institute (Indotel) will put into effect on January 11 a new resolution that will be added to the existing resolution 92-19 which aims at taking control of the cell phone registry in order to prevent the activation of stolen devices.

Indotel president Nelson Arroyo told Listín Diario that through these resolutions a record of the IMEIs of cell phones will be kept at the time of activation, as a way to determine that it has not been stolen.

The IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) is a unique number for identifying a device on a mobile network.

Resolution 070-19, said Arroyo, is waiting for the telecom providers to install the required equipment; people who activate a cell phone will be required to provide a photograph and their fingerprints.