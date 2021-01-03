Dominican president assures the DR will have great achievements in 2021

SANTO DOMINGO. – The President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, issued a New Year’s message. He says that he and his wife are convinced that the Dominican Republic will accomplish outstanding achievements in 2021, which has just begun.

The head of state wrote his message on Twitter and accompanied it with a photo he appears with his wife, Raquel Arbaje.

“A year that is going by and has shown us that the best gift we can offer to others is our time and heart to serve. We want to convey all the encouragement and enthusiasm from home, convinced that we would achieve great challenges in this new beginning. Happy 2021! ” He exclaimed.