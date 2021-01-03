What do Dominicans expect for 2021?

Dominicans trust that in 2021 “everything will return to normal.”

Santo Domingo, DR

At midnight on Friday, a new year began. With it comes a box of dreams, goals, and hope so that 2021 is more bearable, especially in health and the economy.

As of March 2020, the lives of millions of Dominicans changed. The country had to face Covid-19, which threatened to be lethal and highly contagious, reflected in thousands of human losses.

After almost ten months of waiting in confinement, health protocols, states of emergency, and curfews that seem endless, Dominicans are confident that in 2021 “everything will return to normal.”

This was expressed through a campaign carried out by Listín Diario on their social networks, where readers were asked, “What do you expect for 2021?”

Messages of hope and gratitude, and reflections were the most common responses among Instagram and Twitter users, who were hopeful that “things will improve” for the coming year.

“Let there be no more coronavirus,” was the comment of @ Matilde.Ureña through Instagram, also others like @ Madeline.Montiña, who wrote “Let the pandemic end,” joined this response wishing that the Covid pandemic -19 comes to an end.

Dozens of users expressed their wishes that their families have life, health, peace, and integrity and can find new job opportunities in 2021.

“Let it be a year where we can continue to build the dream that we lost in 2020,” commented @joanmanuel1104 through Instagram.

On Twitter, @Maximohdez wrote, “May we go back to living a normal life without fear of being infected,” an opinion shared by other followers.

On the other hand, @ Brigida7326794 fervently believes that “her country can get ahead because odd years are the best.”

2021 with new restrictive measures

Dominicans welcomed the new year with new measures imposed by the Dominican government, including recent curfew times, the closure of public spaces such as parks, gyms, and boardwalks, and social distancing measures.

On December 31, decree no. 740-20 issued by the President of the Republic Luis Abinader last Wednesday, where the new measures are established to counteract the expansion of Covid-19.

On December 31, the grace of two hours of free transit was eliminated, so the curfew began at 7:00 at night.

From January 1 to January 10, the curfew is from 5:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., with two hours of grace to get home.

On Saturday 2 and 9 and Sunday 3 and 10 of January, the curfew will be from 12:00 noon to 5:00 in the morning.