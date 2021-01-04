Dominican President breaks another tradition: no specific theme for 2021

Santo Domingo.– The legal consultant of the Executive Power, Antoliano Peralta, said Sunday that President Luis Abinader will end the tradition of naming each year by issue, in order to declare a primary purpose for 2021.

Through a statement, the official assured that this practice involves spending large amounts of money due to the expendable material that each year must be discarded to print new ones.

The statement highlights that “the Government is committed to reducing superfluous expenses such as that generated by this practice,” El Nuevo Diario reported.

Through the letter it was also indicated that last year the country faced great challenges, which left social and economic consequences, and that reason is more than enough for not choosing a particular issue to address above the others.

“In public administration, uses and customs must be preserved when they contribute to a practical purpose in a cost-efficient manner. This is not the case of the decrees issued by the Executive Power to declare each year a main purpose to be pursued by all public institutions,” the statement points out.

“For reasons of imperative rationality of spending and judging the impossibility of concentrating efforts on a single problem, the President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, has decided not to issue a decree declaring exclusive attention to a specific issue, considering that all current social and economic challenges deserve our attention,” the document states.